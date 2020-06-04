CBO suspends online payment using debit cards

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) said that it has suspended the online payment gateway service (OmanNet) using direct debit cards, and customers can use the option to pay with ‘credit or other cards’ if the option is available until the service is returned.

As the technical support team is working on the problem, normalcy is expected to be restored at the earliest.

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) said stated that it had detected in the past few hours some unauthorized attempts have been made to enter the portal and the issue is being investigated. “It would be dealt with according to the procedures followed by the competent authorities,” CBO said.

The Central Bank of Oman emphasized that other electronic financial services such as automated withdrawals (ATM) and payments via point of sale devices (POS) and transfer from one account to another account in the same bank and between banks and the mobile transfer service work uninterrupted.

The Central Bank indicated that it harnessed all capabilities to ensure the smooth and continuous flow of banking services.

Earlier, Ministry of Technology and Communications said there is a temporary shutdown of the ePayment service through the ‘OmanNet’ network.

It added that the online donation service through the donations portal and the ePayment service via the debit cards through Esnad Portal for Electronic Tendering Services is currently unavailable.

Bank Muscat has urged customers that to continue using your debit cards for e-commerce transactions on local sites and applications, to opt for ‘Credit and Other Cards’ option instead of ‘Oman Debit Cards’ option.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company and Omanoil have also informed that there is a technical problem with online payment service.