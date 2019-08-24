CBO: Payment, settlement systems being upgraded

MUSCAT, AUG 24 – The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) says it is continuously modernising and upgrading the National Payments Systems (NPS) infrastructure of the Sultanate in step with new trends and technological advancements regionally and internationally. Key components of these evolving and expanding infrastructure are being upgraded as well, the apex bank stated in its newly released Annual Report 2018. “The efficient and secure National Payment Systems (NPS) infrastructure plays a key role in facilitating efficient financial intermediation for economic development and maintaining financial stability,” the Central Bank said. “The expansion in both the volume of transactions made through each component of the NPS and their value display the efficient role played to achieve the above goals during 2018.”

The main components of NPS are Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Automated Clearing House (ACH), Electronic Cheque Clearing (ECC) and ATM/POS Switch. According to the CBO, efforts are ongoing to upgrade the existing payment systems with new business and security-related enhancement, publishing directives that enable banks to launch new age payment channels, and paving the way for new payment initiative projects. The National Payment Systems Law (NPSL), which aims to provide legal backing to the payment system activities and fortifies the regulatory and supervisory responsibilities and powers of CBO, was enacted in February 2018.

Significantly, the CBO is also currently in the process of upgrading RTGS system, which will include new functionalities, such as supporting payments on a 24/7 basis, integration with regional RTGS systems, automated credit services, and other business functions.

Furthermore, ACH is undergoing developments to implement new functionalities, including direct credit and debit transactions coupled with Mandate Management System (MMS) for direct debit transactions, and the Wages Protection System (WPS) module in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower (MOMP) and Dispute Management System (DMS). The DMS, which was launched in July 2018, is currently integrated into two payment systems (ACH and MPCSS).

“The objective of the system is to provide a flexible platform that allows payment system participants to register a dispute/ claim related to financial transactions processed in national payment systems for faster resolution with well-defined rules,” the Central Bank said.

At the regional level, the CBO is engaged in two regional RTGS related initiatives, namely GCC RTGS and Arab Regional Payment System (ARPS), which will enable cross-border payment requirements among countries in the region in order to provide affordable and faster cross-border transactions.

