Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) on Sunday unveiled its new brand identity that will reflect its objectives and roles, which is to enhance the role of the banking and financial sector in the Sultanate.

The new brand identity was fully designed by the bank’s employees, led by the Department of Communication and Information at the Central Bank of Oman.

CBO also launched its official social media and Twitter account -@CentralBank_OM.