CBO issues two commemorative coins

MUSCAT: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) issued two silver commemorative coins on the occasion of the 50th National Day. The coins also commemorate the legacy of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him, and embody the renewed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

One of the coins bears a profile picture of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, while the other bears profile pictures of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him.

The CBO said that the commemorative coin has a nominal value of the RO 1. Each coin weighs 28.28 gms of silver with 0.999 fineness. The sale price is RO 25 for each coin and RO 50 for both coins together, however the price is subject to change in accordance with the fluctuations in the prices of silver in the international market.

