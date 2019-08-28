CBO chief emphasises IFRS compliance

Tahir bin Salim al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman, reiterated the need for best practices and vigilant regulatory supervision for maintaining a robust banking system, while highlighting in this regard the importance of accounting and financial reporting standards to achieve these objectives.

He was speaking at the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) conference organised by the audit firm, Crowe Mak Ghazali, at the Crown Plaza Muscat Hotel yesterday.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates, Davis Kallukaran, Managing Partner at Crowe, said: “In today’s stringent regulatory business environment with new standards and mandates coming to effect at a never-before pace, the need to keep up with regulatory changes and ensure ongoing compliance with them has emerged as a crucial priority.”

Mandated for use in over 130 countries, IFRS are a set of international accounting guidelines on how the business transactions should be reported in financial statements. The event focused on the new standard IFRS 16 Leases which came into effect on January 1, 2019 and is expected to have a wider impact on the business entities.

James Ravi, Director — Audit and Assurance at Crowe, explained: “Leasing is a key financial solution enabling companies to use property, plant and equipment without the need to incur large initial cash outflows. Current standard generally require lessees to account for lease transactions, either as off-balance sheet operating or as on balance sheet finance leases. Under IFRS 16, lessees will have to recognise almost all leases on the balance sheet which will reflect their right to use an asset for a period and the associated liability to pay rentals.”

Karl Jackson, Associate Partner Audit and Assurance, highlighted the impact of IFRS 9 on the banking sector and elaborated on the intricacies of the new impairment model.

While most of the delegates came from trading and construction industries, participation from banking sector was quite significant.

