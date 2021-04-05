CBO cautions against scammers

MUSCAT: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has reiterated its advisory to banking customers warning any phishing attempts and others seeking to steal their private banking information.

In a statement, the banking sector regulator said: “The Central Bank of Oman would like to highlight that it does not ask/require the disclosure of any banking or personal information to any source/entity.”

It further added: “The Central Bank would also like to state that all licenced banks or exchange companies operating in the Sultanate do not request the disclosure of any banking information such as the password, card number or account number, by calling or contacting through various social media programmes or by sending text messages requesting direct access via links.

Thus, whoever is exposed to such messages or communications must inform the authorities represented by the Royal Oman Police or their respective bank through the official contact details of such entity,” it stressed.