CBO Board of Governors affirms banking sectors ability to support the economy

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman’s Board of Governors held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad bin Tarik al Said, on Monday.

The CBO Board of Governors reviewed economic, financial and fiscal developments currently witnessed by the Sultanate in particular and the world in general due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the last period of 2020.

The board affirmed that the local banking sector is able to continue supporting the national economy.

The board reviewed a report submitted by the executive administration on the prospects and challenges of the national economy, as well as report about the Financial health data and the performance indicators of the banking sector in the Sultanate.

The board discussed the 2021 budgets of the CBO and its affiliate institutions and systems including Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre. Mala’a and the Bank Deposits Insurance Scheme. Besides, the board discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took suitable decisions on them.