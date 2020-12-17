Cavani charged by FA over social media post

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for a now-deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts and for which the Manchester United star apologised. The 33-year-old Uruguayan striker’s Instagram post thanked a friend for his congratulations after scoring twice as United came from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 last month and included the Spanish word “negrito” (small black person). He later deleted the post and apologised when it was pointed out the meaning that could be attached to it. — AFP

