Caution as rains lash nation

The Sultanate has been affected by a trough of low pressure since Thursday evening, which according to the Directorate-General of Meteorology, will continue until Sunday. The northern parts of the country on Friday received heavy to moderate rains with occasional thundershowers, causing temperatures to drop.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in its report had said that there were chances of heavy rains in the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, North and South Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Muscat and Al Dakhiliyah in the coming hours.

“Chance of rain with various intensities and occasionally thundershowers associated with hail, wind and flash floods are expected over Musandam and North Al Batinah governorates.”

Royal Oman Police has urged motorists to be careful while crossing wadis as they are flooded in the rain affected areas.

The weather condition is associated with fresh southeasterly wind causing dust storm and hazy conditions over deserts and open areas. Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate coasts with wave height ranging between 2.0 and 3.0 metres. The wind may cause an extension of the seawater over the low laying coastal areas coinciding with the high tide.

Northerly wind is the expected aftermath of the trough causing a noticeable drop in temperature over most parts of the Sultanate, as well as frost formation over mountains.

