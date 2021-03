HONG KONG: Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said on Wednesday it suffered a record $2.8 billion loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel — and the airline warned of a long road to recovery ahead.

Chairman Patrick Healy described 2020 as the “most challenging” in the airline’s 70-year history and said much will now depend on how effective and widespread global vaccination programmes are.

“It is by no means clear how the pandemic and its impact will develop over the coming months,” he warned, saying the group expected passenger traffic to remain “well below” half of pre-pandemic levels throughout 2021.

Cathay racked up an attributable loss of HK$21.6 billion for 2020, going deeper into the red as the year wore on.

Its second half losses clocked in at HK$11.8 billion, up from HK$9.9 billion in the first six months of the year when the pandemic first emerged.

Revenue was better than expected at HK$46.93 billion, thanks mainly to cargo which the airline has kept flying throughout the global health crisis. — AFP