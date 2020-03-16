Catch them young-Health promotion programme aims children

To reap the benefits of education and training, inculcating the values, catch them, they say.

What a child learns during its formative years will stay with them forever and they live upon the values given to them during their childhood.

As part of moving forward with children’s health promotion, the Ministry of Health, represented by the Higher Institute of Health Specialties (HIHS) took on to the initiative of educating the children on healthy lifestyle, staying free from infections and helping others live healthy life recently at the Muscat Grand Mall last week.

Organised by Critical Care Nursing in Paediatric and Neonatology Programme headed by Dr Nasiha al Braiki in collaboration with Post Graduate Diploma in Mental Health Nursing Programme headed by Salu Joseph, the health promotion activity for the community with special focus on the children and families, the event was a series of activities through exhibition and interactive participation of the organisers and the public.

It is in congruence with the themes, in contributing to the total development of children’s physical as well as psycho-social well-being. It did enhance the audience understanding of the basic health practices towards proper nutrition, good personal hygiene especially on hand hygiene, impact of bullying & violence in schools, effects of technology in children’s psycho-social development and prevention and management of common injuries both in schools and home. The event is highlighted with the kid’s corner which is the most enjoyed area by the children.

Just as the schools in Oman are closed for COVID 19, protecting the children has become the sole responsibility of the mothers at home on a 24X7 basis. They used to be in close contact with one another at schools and day care centres increasing the odds of sharing germs and infections. Parents, with the support of medical practitioners, can help protect children with vaccinations and by teaching and help them practicing basic good hygiene on a daily basis and events like this kind that train and educate children on healthy life hold great importance.

Titled “Save the Smiles…Handle with Care!” , the event was inaugurated by Sayyida Basma Al Said along with Dr Manal al Zadjali, Dean of HIHS, with the lead organisers and guests in attendance and the meritorious contributions and support of the graduates from Al Massarah Hospital, Khoula Hospital and Royal Hospital have made the activity more significant, as it signifies a true collaboration of both the institution and their graduates.

Established in 2000, the Higher Institute of Health Specialties (HIHS), formerly known as Oman Specialised Nursing Institute established with the aim of advancing the education system of health specialties in Oman, today offers 9 Health specialty programmes and 1 BSc programme.

“Moreover, the HIHS is committed to produce reflective, competent healthcare professionals who deliver high quality specialty services to their patients throughout the wellness-illness continuum”, Dr Manal al Zadjali, Dean of HIHS said.

A number of private entities joined hands with the HIHS in spreading a word of precaution among the children. They included NMC Healthcare LLC, Khimji Ramdas Insurance Services, RGC Saladmaster Oman, Khimji’s House of Travel, Iran Insurance, Grace Optical, NPI Pharma, and Shah Nagardas.

HIHS will continue to evolve in its mission to always collaborate with the community with regards to health promotion. They want to bring the message of, Be Healthy, Be Safe…. your Health is their responsibility because they care.

Hence, let’s continue to save the smiles as our children are the future of the nation.

Related