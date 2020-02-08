Local Uncategorized 

Cat stuck on electrical pole in Oman, rescued

Muscat: A cat that was stuck on an electric pole in the Al-Dhahirah governorate was rescued by the Public Authority of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) on Saturday.

