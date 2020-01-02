World 

Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Oman Observer

WASHINGTON: Julian Castro (pictured), the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became San Antonio mayor and a US housing secretary, suspended his 2020 Democratic presidential run on Thursday after a candidacy overshadowed by more famous liberals.
His departure from the campaign, a month or so ahead of early nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, leaves 14 Democratic candidates in a still crowded field seeking the party’s nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.
The charisma and assertiveness that helped make Castro, 45, a rising star in the Democratic Party did not translate into enough support to compete against better-known candidates, including progressive US Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
He had struggled to raise money for what was seen as a long shot bid, and another Texan who was seeking the party’s nomination before dropping out in November, former US Representative Beto O’Rourke, siphoned some attention from Castro in the early days of his campaign.
“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote in a Twitter post.
“But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in a video released by his campaign.
— Reuters

You May Also Like

Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya after spat with Malta

Oman Observer Comments Off on Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya after spat with Malta

Protests in Hong Kong disrupt airport for second day running

Oman Observer Comments Off on Protests in Hong Kong disrupt airport for second day running

Malaysia uses recording of mother’s voice in hunt for missing teen

Oman Observer Comments Off on Malaysia uses recording of mother’s voice in hunt for missing teen