Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour title

Oman Observer

England’s Paul Casey made a triumphant return after a 14-month absence to win the Dubai Desert Classic by four shots on Sunday.
The 43-year-old managed to make his way around a rock-hard Emirates golf Club in two-under par 70to finish on 17-under par 271 for the tournament.
South African Brandon Stone (72) finished in second at 13-under par as Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre paid the price of four successive bogeys around the turn for a 74 and solo third place at 12-under par 276.

