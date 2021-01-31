Casey wins in Dubai for 15th European Tour title

England’s Paul Casey made a triumphant return after a 14-month absence to win the Dubai Desert Classic by four shots on Sunday.

The 43-year-old managed to make his way around a rock-hard Emirates golf Club in two-under par 70to finish on 17-under par 271 for the tournament.

South African Brandon Stone (72) finished in second at 13-under par as Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre paid the price of four successive bogeys around the turn for a 74 and solo third place at 12-under par 276.

Related