Cases of camel deaths raise alarm

Saham: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) responded to a call from one of camel’s owners following cases of camel deaths in the Wilayat of Saham in the Governorate of North Batinah on Tuesday.

The ministry officials rushed to the site and took blood samples from the dead camels as well as fodder samples to ascertain the cause of deaths. The ministry called on camel breeders to go to the nearest veterinary clinic if there are health issues for camels.