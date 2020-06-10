Cases have increased significantly in region: WHO

Muscat: As the number of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean region has gone up significantly over the past three weeks, WHO said it is working with all countries to monitor and respond to the situation.

Dr. Ahmed al Mandhari, regional director for the WHO Eastern Mediterranean, said, that 670,00o cases including 15,000 deaths have been reported in the region until Tuesday. The GCC, meanwhile, has reported 288,581 cases, including 1,515 deaths.

Saudi Arabia 108571 cases, 783 deaths

Qatar 71,879 cases, 62 deaths

UAE 39,904 cases, 283 deaths

Kuwait 33,140 cases, 273 deaths

Oman 18,887 cases, 84 deaths

Bahrain 16,200 cases, 30 deaths

“There is no safe and effective medicine for to date, several countries are participating in the experiments to accelerate the pace of research,” he said.

He said mitigation measures may lead to a higher number of injuries, and we urge all countries in the region to follow evidence-based risk assessments when lifting restrictions.

“Every single person has a role to play in ending this pandemic, and we count on the media as our partners in this fight against COVID19 to highlight the importance of proper community awareness & healthy behaviors among the public,” he said.

“No pharmaceutical products have yet proven safe and effective for the treatment of COVID19. The search continues, with several countries in our Region participating in the solidarity trial, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Kuwait.”