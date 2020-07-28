Cases come down, but death crosses 400-mark

Muscat: The number of infected cases of COVID-19 is expected to come down by nearly 60 percent with tougher lockdown measures, said a senior official at the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the official said the number of cases reported on Tuesday was the lowest in nearly a month through the number of tests was also comparatively less. The total death toll also crossed 400, the third country in the GCC after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Speaking to Oman TV, Dr Saif al Abri, Director General of Disease Control, said, “We are beginning to notice a decrease in the number of cases registered and we hope that there will be a noticeable drop at the end of the week or during the days of Eid. This will be the criteria for evaluating the success of the measures to prevent movement and the total closure between governorates.”

He said it is the responsibility of the individuals to protect themselves when going shopping, especially in traditional markets, during the daytime when movement within a governorate is allowed.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 9 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 402.

MOH also announced 846 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 771 Omanis and 75 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 77,904.

According to MOH, a total of 1, 904 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 302, 397.

MOH also reported that 1,559 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 58,587 in Oman.

A total of 49 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 528, including 181 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).