Kuala Lumpur: The students of the Colleges of Applied Sciences (CAS) and the College of Education in Al Rustaq are participating in the 10th University Scholars Leadership Symposium being held in Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur until August 7, under the theme ‘Together We Serve.’

The meeting is attended by more than 1,500 people from 100 countries.

The symposium includes a number of youth-focused working papers and seminars with a clear vision on how to make change in the 21st Century events through sustainable solutions.

The participants will have the opportunity to interact with the Malaysian community on “Learn to Serve” day by doing some volunteer work for refugee children, as well as listening to many world-class speakers, including documentary film-maker Chris Temple, Professor Tan Eng Chye President, National University of Singapore and other university scholars from various world countries.— ONA

Related