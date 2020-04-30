CAS Academic Council approves academic advising e-system

Muscat: The Academic Council of Colleges of Applied Sciences (CAS) held its third meeting, via video conferencing, for the academic year 2019/2020, under the chair of Dr Abdullah bin Muhammad al Sarmi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Chairman of the Council.

The meeting included a follow up of the decisions and recommendations of the Council at its previous meeting. It adopted a change to the title of Entrepreneurial course and the re-introduction of foreign language courses, including the Chinese language and the French language, as optional courses for the programs of Business Administration and Mass Communication.

The Council also discussed the introduction of logistic engineering major in the engineering program, completing the procedures for accrediting the academic system for postgraduate studies and adopting the electronic system for academic advising. –ONA