Carolina Herrera brightens up NY Fashion Week… and the world

Adding colour to an increasingly dark world and porn stars strutting their stuff on the catwalk. Here are the latest highlights from New York Fashion Week:

Riot of coloirs

Sweeping gowns in bright monochrome colours, including blues, greens and yellows, were the order of the day at Carolina Herrera’s fall-winter 2020 collection on Monday.

Highlights included a yellow and black strapless ruffle gown with dark green pumps, a zircon blue crinkle chiffon goddess gown and a clementine orange ruffle dress.

Colours also included goldenrod, cornflower blue, acacia yellow, garden green and aquamarine blue as creative director Wes Gordon paired vibrant shades and unusual hues.

“My main mission and obsession has been bringing as much colour to the house as possible,” said Gordon, who took over from Carolina Herrera as creative head of the label two years ago.

“A large part of it is a response to times that can often be grey and uncertain,” Gordon, 33, said, referring to “very scary issues” in the news.

“And so rather than surrendering to that. I choose to make my life and the things I can impact be as colourful as possible,” he added.

No mirage

Iowa-born designer Jeffrey Dodd was inspired by a road trip through the southwest of the United States for his latest collection.

“For me, the desert is this utopian place where my guard goes away. I’m the most at ease,” he said following his show on Sunday.

Denim, lacquered wool and a poncho-throw all featured.

Dodd, accustomed to making designs that are stylish without being eccentric, appeared to be experimenting more this season.

“I’ve finally gotten to the point where I’m not afraid to be who I am,” he said. — AFP