Care about others when parking vehicles

Many times we have struggled to get a parking slot for our cars. Whether it is going to work, shopping, medical check-up or doing errands, we all struggle to get a parking space. In fact, it is happens not only in busy areas where people are just going for a short period of time, but in residential areas as well. Residents of multi-storey buildings sometimes spend hours driving around before parking their vehicles. They might end up parking their cars at the kerbside and risking lives of pedestrians and other motorists.

There is also the issue of others occupying your allotted space. There are some reckless drivers, who carelessly dump their cars, paying no attention to others. It is more annoying when you are in a hurry to catch up an important appointment or on an emergency.

The first thing that comes to mind in such situation is to call the police.

Out of a personal experience, thankfully, they are very supportive and fast to get in touch with the perpetrator. It all depends on the other person’s response and understanding as some may not cooperate. Other drivers may don’t give the situation a high importance, especially if they are busy. You end up spend more time waiting for the other driver to show up.

On top of this, your car get crashed or scratched by another driver who parked next to your vehicle despite the fact your car was parked in a legally allocated parking slot.

Believe it or not, this is what happened to a friend who parked his car near the building where he lives. He found a scratch on the rear bumper of his car.

Not even a note of apology or contact number was left for him. How can those arrogantly careless drivers do this?! Let’s assume it was an unintentional or an accident. They should leave a note to the owner with the contact number, apologising for what happened.

Different issues come out of such daily struggle whenever you go out to a public place. Similarly, those living in residential or commercial buildings experience the miserable mission of looking for a parking slot. Can you imagine if this happens to them on a daily basis whenever they come back home. The struggle goes on and on!

Related