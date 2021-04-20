Carbon surge expected in post-Covid energy boom

Paris: The International Energy Agency (IEA) is predicting a major surge in CO2 emissions from energy in 2021, as the world rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total energy emissions for 2021 will still be slightly lower than in 2019, the agency says. But CO2 will rise by the second largest annual amount on record.

The use of coal in Asia is expected to be key: the IEA says it will push global demand up by 4.5%, taking it close to the global peak seen in 2014.

However, renewable energy is also booming, with green sources set to supply 30% of electricity in 2021.

The empty roads, high streets and airports that marked the global response to coronavirus saw the biggest fall in demand for energy since World War Two.

That decline saw carbon emissions tumble by around 6% in 2020, as the more carbon-intensive fuels such as coal and oil were hardest hit by restrictions.

Many hoped that these changes in energy use would be sustained in the recovery from the pandemic, but these latest predictions from the IEA indicate that is not likely to be the case.

Energy demand is booming in the developing world, with a rise of 3.4% predicted for this year – this contrasts with richer economies, where overall energy use is expected to still be 3% below 2019.

In the places where energy demand is growing, coal is playing a key role.

Overall global use declined by around 4% in 2020, but is expected to rise by 4.5% this year.

The emissions predictions for 2021 would be even worse, according to the IEA, if demand for oil increased to pre-Covid levels. By the end of 2021, oil use for aviation is still expected to be 20% below 2019 levels.

However, there are some strong positives for renewable energy in the IEA report. Wind, solar and other sustainable forms grew 3% during 2020, and in the power sector they are expected to grow by 8% in 2021.

Overall green energy sources will provide 30% of electricity generation, the highest level since the beginning of the industrial revolution, BBC reported. –ONA