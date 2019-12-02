Local 

13 arrested for car washing in public

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower, carried out an inspection campaign against workers for washing vehicles in public parking in the Al-Khuwair area of Bausher during the weekend.

Around 13 workers were arrested during the raid.

 

