CAPTIVATING KHAREEF

Salalah continues to draw visitors in large numbers as khareef has turned the entire area green and replenished springs and wadis with abundant water. As seen in the picture, Wadi Darbat presents a magical view. Frequent monsoon showers and misty atmosphere add charm to the Dhofar Governorate. The ongoing Salalah Tourism Festival 2019, another major draw which started on July 11 and continues until August 22, showcases the culture and traditions of the governorate as well as the Sultanate. – Photo by Sushant Ghatak (Salalah Photography Club)

