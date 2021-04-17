CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Capacity at hospitals in Salalah increased: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there is no truth to social media reports regarding the lack of enough ventilators at Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.
MOH confirmed it is ready to deal with the pandemic in the region and added it has increased the capacity in all hospitals.
MOH praised the role of health workers (both citizens and expatriates) who spare no efforts to serve patients.
MOH called upon everyone to take correct information from official sources as the Ministry reserves the right to take action unfounded allegations and reports that create confusion.

