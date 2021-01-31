Candidates for Libya executive unveiled

The United Nations mission to Libya has released a list of candidates for the country’s prime minister and presidency council positions ahead of a voting process starting Monday.

Participants in the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which kicked off in November, will meet in Switzerland from Monday through Friday ‘for the voting process for the new temporary unified executive’, the UN mission, UNSMIL. The 21 candidates for the position of the prime minister and 24 for the three-member presidency council include political heavyweights from the country’s rival east and west, but also from the south. — AFP

