Candidacy to Sultan Qaboos Culture And Arts Contest extended to October

Muscat: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Sciences has announced the extension of candidacy period for the centre’s 9th Culture and Arts Contest till October 2020 due to the exceptional conditions undergone by the Sultanate and the world at large as a result of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The announcement was published on the official Twitter account of the contest. Application for candidacy to the contest’s current round continues till October 8, 2020. –ONA