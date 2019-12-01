Cancer Incidence Report released

MUSCAT: The Directorate General of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health, represented by the Non-Communicable Diseases Department and in cooperation with the National Oncology centre issued the Cancer Incidence in Oman Report.

The report indicated that the number of recorded tumors cases in 2016 reached 2,015 cases including 1,780 (88.3 per cent) cases among Omanis, while 215 (10.7 per cent) cases among expatriates and 15 (0.7 per cent) cases of Carcinoma in situ among Omanis.

The number of cancer cases among Omani males reached 826 (46.4 per cent) while among the Omani females reached 954 (53.6 per cent). The number of recorded cancer cases among Omani children aged 14 years and under was about 125 cases (7 per cent). — ONA

