Canadian PM commends Oman’s foreign policy

NEW YORK: The Arab group at the United Nations under the Sultanate’s presidency hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a virtual meeting within the framework of Canada’s pursuit of a non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Mohammed bin Awad al Hassan, the Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the UN and head of the Arab group at the UN. Al Hassan commended the relations binding Canada to the Arab countries in general and the Sultanate of Oman in particular.

The Canadian prime minister expressed his admiration for the Sultanate’s diplomacy and foreign policy based on peace and extending bridges of friendship to all countries. He added that he considers the Sultanate as a model for leadership in the Middle East region.

Trudeau touched on the existing Arab-Canadian relations which, he said, are based on mutual respect and cooperation in various fields. He noted that his country understands the issues that concern the Arab countries, of which the most important is the Palestinian cause.

He affirmed that peace, the solution of the two states living peacefully side by side, is the most suitable road to a new Middle East, underscoring Canada’s commitment to the international law. —ONA