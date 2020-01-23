Canadian judge approves $149.7m VW fine for diesel emissions

OTTAWA: A judge in Canada approved a C$ 196.5 million ($149.7 million) fine against Volkswagen AG after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations.

Volkswagen was charged in December with importing nearly 128,000 vehicles into Canada violating emissions standards. VW pleaded guilty after being charged with 60 counts of breaching the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and providing misleading information.

The fine was by far the largest environmental penalty in Canadian history, prosecutors said.

“This resolution serves the public interest. It reflects the gravity of the conduct, and is consistent with Canadian sentencing principles,” said prosecutor Tom Lemon in a statement. “This is an unprecedented fine in Canada. It is 26 times greater than the highest federal environmental fine ever imposed.” Prosecutors had proposed the fine to resolve the issue earlier on Wednesday.

“The resolution acknowledges the extensive measures by Volkswagen to make things right in Canada and strengthen its global compliance policies,” Volkswagen said in a statement. — Reuters

