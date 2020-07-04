Canadian firm to supply SATCOM network for Oman

SpaceBridge Inc, a privately held Canadian corporation and manufacturer of High Throughput Satellite (HTS)/VHTS Broadband VSAT Satellite Network Platforms, Terminals and network solutions, has announced that it has been selected by Space Communication Technologies (SCT) of the Sultanate to supply an HTS Multiple Spot Beam (MSB) Broadband VSAT Network. The network to be supplied incorporates SpaceBridge’s unique ASAT system including its turnkey WaveSwitch, Point-to-MultiPoint Satellite Broadband Platform technology.

Space Communication Technologies LLC was established by the government of Oman with a mission of spearheading the National Satellite Programme initiative by building national satellite communications infrastructure and developing required capabilities to serve public and private sectors, coping with their immediate long-term telecommunication needs.

“SpaceBridge was selected following careful evaluation of a public tender and showed a high level of performance with the ability to provide its state of the art solution that addresses perfectly SCT’s challenges using advanced MSB platform to serve various types of customers,” said Salim al Alawi – SCT Executive Director and CEO.

The SpaceBridge ASAT Platform, sized to support SCT growth to thousands of Remote Terminals, will deliver services enabling enterprises, mobile network operators and homeland security entities to transmit real time applications data under the Arabsat Satellite coverage in the Sultanate of Oman and its Exclusive Economic Zone. Operating multiple high throughput DVB-S2X beams in the forward channel, coupled with SpaceBridge’s advanced QoS and Performance Enhancement Proxy (PEP), SCT will provide high speed and spectrally efficient bandwidth to their customers.

On the returns, SCT benefits from dynamic MF-TDMA return channels delivering industry-leading reaction time and bandwidth delivery based on customer demands. Additionally, WaveSwitch enables SCT to dynamically switch customers with higher bandwidth demands from MF-TDMA dynamic SCPC, providing SCT with benefits from high performance, improved spectral efficiency on the returns and increasing the overall satellite data throughput.

“We are very pleased to have been chosen by SCT for this vital network. SpaceBridge’s technology offers unique and innovative advanced performance in the market by implementing the latest industry standards allowing our customers to provide a quality telecommunication solutions in a cost-effective manner,” said David Gelerman – President & CEO of SpaceBridge Inc.

“The SpaceBridge’s system is fundamentally designed to be scalable and efficient for SCT as a long-standing and important partner to our business and we are happy to deploy the most effective HTS satellite network solution available in the marketplace to meet SCT current needs, we are confident in our ability to support SCT as the network grows in capacity and reach,” added Jamil Joseph, VP Sales – EMEA.