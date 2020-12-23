Canada okays Moderna as second vaccine

Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced on Wednesday, two weeks after authorising immunisations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. The decision makes Canada the second country to greenlight the Moderna vaccine, after the US. “Health Canada… has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements,” it said in a statement. “The different storage and handling requirements of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mean that it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities, including the territories.” — AFP

Related