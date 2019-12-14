Camping tourism exhibition a big draw

MUSCAT, DEC 14 – The camping tourism exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, concluded at the City Centre Seeb. The 14 companies which participated in the first camping tourism exhibition of the Sultanate, showcased equipment required for this type of tourism. A large number of enthusiasts of tourism and camping from among the citizens and residents visited the two-day exhibition and learnt about the equipment of various types. They showed enthusiasm in this type of tourism activity and tried to learn how to participate in camping and enjoy natural elements of the country through it.

The exhibition, which began in the presence of Salem al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, was organised as part of the efforts being made by the Ministry of Tourism to promote domestic tourism and institutions concerned with providing necessary facilities and organising such tours. The ministry strongly believes that it was important to support those who are working in the tourism sector and serve what is required by the tourists and make sure that they spend pleasant times at various sites of the Sultanate.

The exhibition was in two parts: The first part was of the institutions which specialise in selling items necessary for tourists and the second part was about the institutions and teams which organise overnight stay and camping tours. The total number of such participating institutions was 14.

During the exhibition, several agreements of cooperation were signed, through which the Ministry of Tourism wants to promote institutions working in the area of camping, whether they provide supplies or organise trips.

Ahmed bin Said al Bahri, organiser of tourism events at the Ministry of Tourism, said: The ministry want to serve the institutions concerned with the tourism sector by holding this exhibition. This would promote domestic tourism of the Sultanate, and also support businessmen working in the area of organising trips and selling camping equipment.

It was the first edition of the camping exhibition and it attracted a large number of people of all age groups.

Al Bahri added: During the exhibition, several agreements aimd at promoting institutions concerned with the camping sector were signed. Participating companies used the exhibition as an opportunity to establish relationships based on cooperation between them to develop their businesses.

Related