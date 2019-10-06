Campaign on Food Safety and Quality Centre begins

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has started organising an awareness campaign to introduce the Food Safety and Quality Centre, which will continue till October end.

The aim of this campaign is to familiarise the various segments of society with the Food Safety and Quality Centre, established by Royal Decree No 24/2019, which will ensure the health, safety and quality of food , strengthening the legislative and institutional supervision, and developing a procedure of the laboratory analysis of food and water.

The campaign also aims at introducing the health regulations.

