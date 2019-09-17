Campaign against drugs launched

SALALAH, Sept 17 – The Directorate-General of Health Services in Dhofar and the National Committee for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NCNPS) launched an awareness campaign against the use of narcotics and psychotropic substances. The campaign started from Mirbat Sports Club on Monday. The awareness campaign was launched in presence of Shaikh Suhail Jaddad, Deputy Wali of Mirbat, Dr Khalid al Mushekhi, Director-General of Health Service in Dhofar, and a large number of residents, volunteers and officials of the Ministry of Health and NCNPS.

The four-day campaign started with some activities highlighting the harmful effects of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

A document presented on the occasion cited world statistics which indicated widespread prevalence of drugs worldwide. It called for coordination on local, national and international levels to send messages against drugs across the people and combat any such activity.

The NCNPS sought to combat use of drugs keeping in mind its impact on health and social and economic status through a series of awareness programmes on media channels including audio, video, print and social media. It also sought to engage with the communities with exhibitions, cultural and religious lectures. Rehabilitation and therapeutic programmes are also part of the awareness drive. Haitham al Abri of the NCNPS gave a lecture on the efforts of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) in combating drugs and psychotropic substances.

A simple theatre performance on the harmful effects of drugs and their negative impact on society, health and economy, was presented on the occasion.

The NCNPS has lined up many activities including training, workshop and poster presentations to raise the issue among common people.

The awareness drive has a team comprising staff members of Health, Education, Social Development, Omani Women’s Associations, NCNPS and some local volunteers. It is aimed at training the youths on how to stay away from the drugs and start an effective communication with the society members to keep track on any such activity. The campaign will move all over the governorate. Next week it will reach Taqah and remain there from September 22 to 26.

Related