Camels lead diners on culinary journey through The Chedi

MUSCAT, NOV 6 – They’re not letting the camel get his nose into your tent, or onto your plate at The Chedi Muscat, but they have enlisted a local dromedary as guide on a culinary journey through one of the most exquisite resorts on the Arabian Peninsula. The new ‘Caravan of Taste’ adventure at The Chedi Muscat is one of a medley of new food and beverage experiences that range from barbecue to tea, and that celebrate the setting of the sun and the rising of the moon, as well. First and foremost is the Caravan of Taste, a five-stop, three-and-a-half-hour tour of the hotel’s contemporary interpretations of cuisines developed in Arabia, India and Japan.

The journey begins with a Prosecco in the Lobby Lounge Courtyard, where the hotel’s culinary impresario, aka the chef, details the night’s routing.

The caravan sets off in the camel’s path to the beat of a drum, pausing en route by the 103-metre Long Pool for Japanese appetisers at the pool’s cabana in a family-style set-up.

From there, it’s down a sandy path to the hotel’s Beach Restaurant for an array of seafood. The camel’s final stop of the evening is at the Serai Pool, for shisha and dessert.

Like the camel itself, the Caravan of Taste is at the vanguard of never-before culinary happenings at the hotel.

The Picnic Brunch takes place in the shadows cast by 37 palm trees in the hotel’s Zen garden where food stuffs spill from traditional picnic hampers and complement what comes out of the live cooking stations.

In addition to the Caravan of Taste and Picnic Brunch, the hotel’s culinary team has cooked up a number of other special dining opportunities, such as: An English and Arabic Afternoon Tea in the Lobby Lounge from 3 to 6 pm; an Express Business Lunch with Arabic, Indian, Asian and Western specialities in the Restaurant; a Sundowner, featuring a variety of special promotions, from 4 to 6 pm at the Serai Pool Cabana; a Lazy Saturday Lunch from 12 to 2.45 pm at the Serai Pool Cabana, featuring traditional Omani fare such as Shuwa; a Chedi Barbecue from 7.30 to 10.30 pm in the Chedi Pool Cabana; and a Full Moon Dinner (once a month) on the beach from 7:30 to 10.30 pm.

