Calling the youth to contribute in nation-building

ver the years, Oman has placed high importance on developing youth and honing their skills and abilities in all spheres of life. Youth have been always involved in the journey of building

the nation and highlighting youth concerns. A special attention to youth has been accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as he pointed out on the 13th National Day: “Your role now, is to prepare yourselves in educational and cultural fields, and set an example for shouldering the responsibilities of the future”.

Reflecting on this national interest towards youth development, His Majesty issued a Royal Decree to designate October 26 as the Omani Youth Day, which is celebrated every year. The day reflects the significance of

youth as a cornerstone of the nation-building march.

Likewise, it signifies His Majesty’s belief in the power of youth in shouldering the responsibility along with government authorities. Thus, the government has placed its genuine confidence on youth, so they could direct all their energy and talents in developing their country.

This confidence gets even stronger throughout the years as Omani youth have proven their capability to play a key role in shaping Oman’s future.

Thousands of national, regional and international achievements have been recorded by youth, making Oman all proud of them. Worldwide records have witnessed the excellence of Omani youth in different fields thanks to the government’s ongoing empowerment to youth. That is why the countries which efficiently utilise their youth in a right direction are more developed while the ones that don’t realise the real value of youth stay behind.

Case in a point to youth empowerment, more than one-third of the participants who have attended the planning and development phases for Oman Vision 2040 are youth, indicating the government’s keenness to include the next generation in planning the growth of the Sultanate.

Since the initial phases of preparing Oman Vision 2040, youth have been an essential and active partner, recognising the importance of their participation in achieving the vision and contributing on each phase. As a key segment in the society, youth are given the biggest share in building the vision and sharing their concerns and future demands. They have been given the opportunity to contribute in the decision-making process while drawing the new vision.

In all phases of launching Oman Vision 2040, Omani youth have marked a commendable presence, starting with the preparation and diagnosis phase of the current status, identification of the key issues and ending up to the declaration of the initial document of Oman Vision 2040 at the national conference that was held in January this year. Around 400 male and female youth from all over the Sultanate took part in the Oman 2040 Youth Platform, held prior the national conference.

Furthermore, about 35-40 per cent out of 41,000 participants in all vision development phases were youth. The participation of youth was the most integral part in formulating the vision because they are the heroes of the future. Oman Vision 2040 aims at building a clear roadmap for the country’s development over the coming 20 years.

Hence, the role played by youth, alongside with public and private sectors, reflects the importance of developing the skills and knowledge of youth.

Their valuable contributions will undoubtedly boost the country economically and socially.

The bright minds and aspirations of Omani youth are a source of continuing pride in the journey of Oman Vision 2040. They are the energy of the present and leaders of the future. Across generations, the country is moving forward with confidence.

At certain situations, youth practices and principles could be more useful and practical as well as more worthy than the ample experiences of elders. Consulting youth to identify demands and issues of their concern is definitely of great support to country’s development of its national resources and cadres.

It’s the role of all authorities to identify possible opportunities where Omani youth can be involved in decision-making. Always having youth

onboard is an advantage and a rewarding experience.

