Call if you have these symptoms

If you are in direct contact with a person who has visited those countries and suffer from chest infection and have the following symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing), visit the airport health control clinic/health disk directly, or visit the nearest health centre while you are in Oman and report your travel history.

The Ministry of Health call centre has been busy answering all enquiries and the number is 24441999. The callers have two options in language – Arabic and English.

The Directorate-General for Diseases Surveillance and Control has the hot line numbers.

At the national level the national hotline: 92199389, Fax 22357541.

Surveillance (DS) Fax 22357541

Communicable Disease (DCD) Fax 22357539

Infection Prevention & Control (CDIPC) 91313315 Fax 22357542

Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) 91313316 Fax 24793899

Environmental & Occupational Health (EOH) Fax 24563121

The Hotlines for the Governorates are

Muscat : 90924212, 24707264

South Al Batinah : 72145603, 26877470

North Al Batinah : 98818166, 26845168

Al Buraimi : 71555520, 25657147

Al Dhahirah : 91789500, 25685912

Al Dakhiliyah : 90922261, 25228493

North Al Sharqiyah : 99101292, 25576891

South Al Sharqiyah : 71742120, 25543996 Fax 25540188

Al Wusta : 99342885 Fax 23436402

Dhofar : 93531812 Fax 23230559

Musandam : 99820729 Fax 26730147