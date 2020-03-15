Call if you have these symptoms
If you are in direct contact with a person who has visited those countries and suffer from chest infection and have the following symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing), visit the airport health control clinic/health disk directly, or visit the nearest health centre while you are in Oman and report your travel history.
The Ministry of Health call centre has been busy answering all enquiries and the number is 24441999. The callers have two options in language – Arabic and English.
The Directorate-General for Diseases Surveillance and Control has the hot line numbers.
At the national level the national hotline: 92199389, Fax 22357541.
Surveillance (DS) Fax 22357541
Communicable Disease (DCD) Fax 22357539
Infection Prevention & Control (CDIPC) 91313315 Fax 22357542
Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) 91313316 Fax 24793899
Environmental & Occupational Health (EOH) Fax 24563121
The Hotlines for the Governorates are
Muscat : 90924212, 24707264
South Al Batinah : 72145603, 26877470
North Al Batinah : 98818166, 26845168
Al Buraimi : 71555520, 25657147
Al Dhahirah : 91789500, 25685912
Al Dakhiliyah : 90922261, 25228493
North Al Sharqiyah : 99101292, 25576891
South Al Sharqiyah : 71742120, 25543996 Fax 25540188
Al Wusta : 99342885 Fax 23436402
Dhofar : 93531812 Fax 23230559
Musandam : 99820729 Fax 26730147