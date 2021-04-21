Call for resumption of expos, conferences

@vinot_nair

The committee for exhibitions and conferences at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its second meeting for the current year to discuss the challenges in light of the ongoing crisis. The committee requested the Supreme Committee to allow the opening of this sector with precautionary controls as it has been directly affected, which may lead to the declaration of bankruptcy by some companies, while others continue to suffer huge losses.

The members also stressed the importance of finding a mechanism and solutions to help companies operating in this sector to face the economic effects caused by the pandemic. They said the sector plays an important role in supporting the national economy and economic diversification.

They called for reopening the sector by following the appropriate controls put in place by the Supreme Committee to find solutions. “Some have opened this sector and efforts should be made to benefit from their experiences regarding the mechanisms and precautionary measures.”

The meeting discussed the response of the Supreme Committee to a number of recommendations that will contribute to starting the activity of exhibitions and conferences by following the highest standards of safety and health.

The OCCI committee hopes to reconsider these requirements by putting in place appropriate controls that will reduce the burdens on the owners of the institutions of this important sector.