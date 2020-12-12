California to bring antitrust lawsuit against Google

California will join the US government and 11 other states in bringing lawsuits against Google for abusing its market dominance, the state’s top prosecutor said.

“Google’s market dominance leaves consumers and small businesses with little choice when it comes to Internet search engines,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

“By using exclusionary agreements to dominate the market, Google has stifled competition and rigged the advertising market.” The US Justice Department and 11 states in October brought a civil case against Google for pursuing an illegal monopoly.

