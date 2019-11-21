Cable of greetings to Lebanese president

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Aoun, and the brotherly people of Lebanon further progress and prosperity.

CABLE FROM UAE PRESIDENT

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on the occasion re-electing him as UAE President. — ONA

Related