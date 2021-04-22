CAA tells airlines in Oman to follow SC decision

Musca: Based on the decision made by the Supreme Committee, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all airlines operating in the Sultanate to follow certain guidelines.

Arrivals from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and travelers who have been in or transited through any of these countries in the previous 14 days prior to their

request to enter the Sultanate, to the list of countries from which entry to the Sultanate is suspended, effective 6 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, until further notice.

The decision excludes Omani citizens, diplomats, healthcare workers, and their families who will be subject to the approved procedures upon arriving in the Sultanate.