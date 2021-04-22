Local Main 

CAA tells airlines in Oman to follow SC decision

Oman Observer ,

Musca: Based on the decision made by the Supreme Committee, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all airlines operating in the Sultanate to follow certain guidelines.
Arrivals from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and travelers who have been in or transited through any  of these countries in the previous 14 days prior to their
request to enter the Sultanate, to the list of countries from which entry to the Sultanate is suspended, effective 6 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, until further notice.

The decision excludes Omani citizens, diplomats, healthcare workers, and their families who will be subject to the approved procedures upon arriving in the Sultanate.

You May Also Like

RNO commander receives UK official

Oman Observer Comments Off on RNO commander receives UK official

Saint Petersburg supermarket blast was ‘act of terror’: Putin

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saint Petersburg supermarket blast was ‘act of terror’: Putin

Forum puts stress on safe, effective use of medicines

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Forum puts stress on safe, effective use of medicines