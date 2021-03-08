CAA approves return of Boeing 737 Max

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the Sultanate has given approval for the use of Boeing 737 Max for operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the Boeing Max aircraft will be allowed back into service from and to the airports of the Sultanate if the airline wishes to operate that type of aircraft.

The Sultanate has completed all technical requirements for airworthiness and training and gives priority to the highest levels of aviation safety.

The necessary measures and requirements for air safety on this model of aircraft are based on the success of Tests and checks conducted by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in its capacity as the regulatory authority of the country of manufacture of the aircraft, which has been also approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and civil aviation authorities in a number of friendly countries.

It is worth noting that the fleet of the national carrier of the Sultanate (Oman Air) includes five 737 Max aircraft, and the authority assures that those aircraft will be authorized to restart operation after it has fulfilled all the requirements for aircraft validity and pilots training.

Any foreign airline operating this aircraft to the Sultanate’s airports will also be subject to an audit of aircraft airworthiness procedures, including the license and training certificates granted to it by the countries of registration of these aircraft.