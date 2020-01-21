By the people, for the people

Ever since its formation, Majlis Ash’shura, guided by the wise vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has reflected the stability of the Omani society as well as its political, social and cultural progress. The Shura, which replaced the State Consultative Council in 1991, was designed to assist the government as stipulated by the Royal Decree.

“The formation of the State Consultative Council has been a distinguished experience, which sprang from our distinctive Omani traditions. It enabled our citizens to participate more in the government’s economic and social development efforts,” the late His Majesty said in his National Day speech while referring to the formation of the Shura.

“This step is taken in accordance with the principles of our glorious Islamic Law, and in compliance with the Islamic way to which our country is attached. It is also in accordance with our established tradition to work conscientiously and gradually at a pace which suits the life of our country,” the late His Majesty said.

He also called upon other countries in the region “to get enriched from the Omani experiment without imitation for the sake of imitation. We pray to God to bless this step so that it will be fruitful for the prosperity of our country now and for the future”.

While addressing the Shura members during its opening in 1991, the late Sultan said, “As we express our confidence in the ability of this council to contribute constructively to pushing the progress of this country forward with what it offers from sound opinion, insightful thought, and well-studied solutions stemming from an informed insight and a conscious awareness of the facts of matters, we affirm our determination and our keenness to support it so that it performs its duties in the best possible manner.”

He always wanted all citizens to be a part of the new renaissance and share ideas and visions with the government towards a better future for this country.

The experience of the Omani Shura during the past decades has showed a distinct and progressive pattern within the roles played by such councils around the world, especially if there is a state of harmony in the visions between the ruler and the ruled on the country’s growth and stability.

However, the Omani Shura experience was not a random jump, but rather a gradual experience, seeking to establish the concepts of consultation that were present in the glorious history of Oman.

“One of the most important tasks entrusted to each member, besides caring for the public interest, is sincerity and dedication in carrying out duties towards his country, paying special attention to serving the local community, seeking after the needs of citizens and presenting them in a framework of realism and objectivity according to the available capabilities and within the framework of economic and social plans and programmes,” the late Sultan said in his speech.

At the same time, what is most important about the Omani Shura, in fact, is that it is a reciprocal vision, between a state that protects freedoms, and people who appreciate values and even responsibility of such freedoms.

A citizen who goes to the polls with a clear conscience to freely choose his candidate, who will speak his mind, realises that this freedom will later lead his candidate to be faithful to the affairs of the country and the people. It is the way how the late Sultan wanted for this country, that is, all to participate in building the state each in his field, qualification and specialisation.

And, in support of the consultative work in the country and in order to expand the circle of participation, and to benefit from Omani expertise and competencies specialised in various fields and sectors, the State Council was established in November 1997 to support Majlis Ash’shura in many specialisations and tasks, as they together constitute the Oman Council.

The members of the Majlis Ash’shura now have wider powers that enable them to discuss state’s draft budget and the five-year development plans.

