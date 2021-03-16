Business Research Award to enhance quality projects

MUSCAT: The Business Research Award, launched by Oman Economic Association, aims at contributing to the enrichment of development and motivation of sustainable economy. The award encourages research and studies analysing the current economic condition and charting out an economic track which responds to the era of Renewed Renaissance across different sectors.

DOMESTIC ISSUES

The inaugural ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, who said that the prize will significantly enhance quality research in economic fields, with emphasis on domestic economic issues, including economic stimulation and diversification of economic product baseline, among other issues. The minister expressed the hope that this award will be held on an annual basis and that the research papers will tackle a variety of economic issues and ways of facing challenges posed by coronavirus (Covid-19), besides pondering on developments associated with transformation into knowledge-based (cognitive) economy and energy substitutes, among other spheres. The award will help decision-makers find appropriate solutions to prevailing economic challenges and will furnish an interactive research platform through which researchers could focus on the pressing concerns of the national economy.

The award will also encourage researchers to direct their activities towards fostering sciences and expertise of relevance to local and international economic developments, with emphasis on disseminating economic knowledge among segments of society. The prize covers a broad range of business domains, including monetary policies, financial policies, the business environment, the legislations, foreign investment and current local economic challenges in the Sultanate and labour market solutions. It targets research to be conducted by holders of Master’s, PhD and Bachelor’s degrees, as well as university and college students. Now that research proposals are being received, the qualifying proposals will be announced from April 2021 till the end of May. Research studies will be conducted between June and November 2021. The final drafts of research papers will be received by the end of November and the successful ones will be sorted out in December. By January 2022, the final results will be announced. — ONA