Business continuity plan in place at Salalah Port
Muscat: Shipping and cargo operations are continuing round the clock at Port of Salalah in line with
ramped up efforts by the transshipment and logistics hub to ensure the smooth flow of
goods amid measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
According to Mohammed al Mashani (pictured), General Manager – Corporate Affairs, the
General Cargo Terminal witnessed an increase in the volume of foodstuffs, vegetables and
fruits imported during March as traders took advantage of enhanced shipping connectivity to
source essential supplies.
In line with the guidelines of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 containment, Port of
Salalah has also put in place a business continuity plan to ensure the smooth operation of
the maritime hub notwithstanding ‘work from home’ measures and other pandemic
prevention initiatives advocated by the authorities.
“The port also, in cooperation with the various authorities concerned, is implementing all
precautionary measures, supported by a specialized team that includes the Health
Ministry’s representatives at the port. It coordinates with all of the relevant agencies and
follows up on all the circulars and guidelines issued by all the relevant government agencies
in this regard. We also wish to confirm that the port continues to provide all the
requisite facilities to its customers.