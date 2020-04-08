Business continuity plan in place at Salalah Port

Muscat: Shipping and cargo operations are continuing round the clock at Port of Salalah in line with

ramped up efforts by the transshipment and logistics hub to ensure the smooth flow of

goods amid measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Mohammed al Mashani (pictured), General Manager – Corporate Affairs, the

General Cargo Terminal witnessed an increase in the volume of foodstuffs, vegetables and

fruits imported during March as traders took advantage of enhanced shipping connectivity to

source essential supplies.

In line with the guidelines of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 containment, Port of

Salalah has also put in place a business continuity plan to ensure the smooth operation of

the maritime hub notwithstanding ‘work from home’ measures and other pandemic

prevention initiatives advocated by the authorities.

“The port also, in cooperation with the various authorities concerned, is implementing all

precautionary measures, supported by a specialized team that includes the Health

Ministry’s representatives at the port. It coordinates with all of the relevant agencies and

follows up on all the circulars and guidelines issued by all the relevant government agencies

in this regard. We also wish to confirm that the port continues to provide all the

requisite facilities to its customers.