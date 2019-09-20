Burger King scraps plastic toys in children’s meals

NEW YORK: Burger King will stop handing out plastic toys in its children’s meals and said on Thursday it was launching an amnesty for customers to return any freebies in a bid to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste.

The action at its restaurants across Britain will save an estimated 320 tonnes of single use plastic every year, the fast food giant said.

Larger rival McDonald’s Corp announced on Wednesday that some of its restaurants in Britain and Ireland would allow customers to swap toys in happy meals for a fruit bag from next month and that it planned to introduce books as an option from early next year.

Burger King said it had been galvanised by Southampton sisters Ella and Caitlin McEwan’s Change.org calling on Burger King and McDonald’s to stop giving plastic toys with their kids’ meals for the sake of the environment. The chief executive of Burger King UK, Alasdair Murdoch, said the plastic toy initiative was one strand of a wider strategy to reduce packaging. — Reuters

