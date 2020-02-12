Bureau discusses restructuring of the parliamentary friendship committees

The State Council Bureau meeting headed by HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, reviewed the report on restructuring of the Parliamentary Friendship Committees of the State Council in light of what was agreed with Majlis Ash’shura about the representation of the Sultanate in regional and international forums and friendship committees.

The council’s Bureau in the meeting reviewed report submitted by Dr Saeed bin Mubarak al Muharrami pertaining to the visit of the delegation of the Fitch Foundation to the council recently, the report submitted by the Assistant General Secretariat for Sessions and Committees affairs on the topics addressed by the Council Chairman in his meetings with the honourable members of the permanent committees, in addition to reviewing the final report of the accomplishments of the General Secretariat for Information and Research Center Affairs for the year 2019.

At the end of the meeting, the council’s Bureau touched on the report on the follow-up of the committees’ activities during the period between the previous Bureau meeting and the present meeting.

