Burberry to livestream Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show on Twitch

Burberry said on Monday it would livestream its Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show this week in partnership with live video-streaming service Twitch, becoming the first luxury brand to do so.

The show will be completely remote, with no guests attending in person, the company said in a statement.

Fashion houses around the world have been experimenting with different formats as they seek to maintain the glamour and excitement of their catwalk shows in an era of face masks and social distancing. — Reuters

