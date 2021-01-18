Sports 

Bulls overcome Doncic’s historic triple-double

Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls overcame a historic triple-double from Luka Doncic to beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-101 on Sunday.
Garrett Temple scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half as the Bulls snapped a four-game losing streak.
Results: LA Clippers 129 bt Indiana 96; Sacramento 123 lt to New Orleans 128; Denver 105 lt to Utah 109; Dallas 101 lt to Chicago 117; Boston 75 lt to New York 105

